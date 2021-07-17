Market Rasen Saturday review:

Bowens continue Plate domination

Peter Bowen trained a remarkable seventh winner of the Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase as Francky Du Berlais ran away with the 2021 renewal.

The trainer's son James was in the saddle and after jumping to the front two out it was only a question of how far the 11/1 chance would win by.

The answer at the line was seven lengths with Exelerator Express and Pink Eyed Pedro leading the chasing pack.

“That’s what Peter does, he tries to find something to go for this race that will be suitable,” said Karen Bowen, wife to Peter and mother of Sean and James. “We always seem to do well at Market Rasen, it’s a lucky track for us, though it took us seven and a half hours to get up here yesterday in the horse box.

“He’s a nice horse, he obviously won a nice race at Uttoxeter but he’s one of these you’ve got to keep a lid on a bit, I’m not sure Cartmel suited him because there’s a fairground.

“(It’s) a big handicap, fast run, he handled it well and you need a horse that will handle those types of race, not every horse can cope with the hustle and bustle – his jumping was super.”

Francky Du Berlais was the intended ride of Sean, but James was unable to make the weight for the Bowen’s other runner, Lord Bryan, so the brothers swapped rides with the lighter of the two legged up on the latter horse.

“James was very excited and to be fair to the boys, they’re as excited as one another,” Karen said. “Sean has won on the horse before at Uttoxeter but James wasn’t able to do the weight on the other one, but Sean will be as happy for James as he would have been if he’d won it himself.”