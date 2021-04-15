Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Shine So Bright pictured at Newmarket

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
11:28 · THU April 15, 2021

We've news of today's market mover with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, Shine So Bright popular with both firms at Newmarket.

Sky Bet

Newmarket

1.50 Bravado 12/1 from 16/1

2.25 Kingsofthemidlands 4/1 from 5/1

3.00 Shine So Bight 8/1 from 10/1

3.35 Akmaam 15/2 from 12/1

Cheltenham

2.05 Her Indoors 13/2 from 8/1

2.40 Irish Roe 8/1 from 14/1

Log-in for FREE for video replays and more

Paddy Power

Newmarket

1.50 Rohaan 13/2 from 7

2.25 Kingsofthemidlands 4 from 9/2

3.00 Shine So Bright 8 from 9

335 Master Of The Seas 11/4f from 3f

Cheltenham

2.05 Her Indoors 7 from 15/2

2.40 Irish Roe 9 from 11

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content