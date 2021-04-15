Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

We've news of today's market mover with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, Shine So Bright popular with both firms at Newmarket.
Newmarket
1.50 Bravado 12/1 from 16/1
2.25 Kingsofthemidlands 4/1 from 5/1
3.00 Shine So Bight 8/1 from 10/1
3.35 Akmaam 15/2 from 12/1
Cheltenham
2.05 Her Indoors 13/2 from 8/1
2.40 Irish Roe 8/1 from 14/1
Newmarket
1.50 Rohaan 13/2 from 7
2.25 Kingsofthemidlands 4 from 9/2
3.00 Shine So Bright 8 from 9
335 Master Of The Seas 11/4f from 3f
Cheltenham
2.05 Her Indoors 7 from 15/2
2.40 Irish Roe 9 from 11