Market Movers: Sky Bet Thursday update

There's some money around for Wonderful Tonight against red-hot favourite Snowfall in the feature Darley Yorkshire Oaks.
David Menuisier's charge is the main danger to the Cazoo and Irish Oaks winner according to the market and is 4/1 from 9/2 with Sky Bet. Improvised, in the finale, is also proving popular.
York
13.50 – Desert Dreamer 5/1 from 7/1
15.00 – Ametist 15/2 from 8/1
15.35 – Wonderful Tonight 4/1 from 9/2
16.10 – Alflaila 9/2 from 5/1
16.45 – Abstinence 11/4 from 4/1
17.20 – Improvised 4/1 from 11/2