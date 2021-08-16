Sporting Life
Wonderful Tonight and William Buick win the Hardwicke
Wonderful Tonight and William Buick win the Hardwicke

Market Movers: Sky Bet Thursday update

By Sporting Life
10:33 · THU August 19, 2021

There's some money around for Wonderful Tonight against red-hot favourite Snowfall in the feature Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

David Menuisier's charge is the main danger to the Cazoo and Irish Oaks winner according to the market and is 4/1 from 9/2 with Sky Bet. Improvised, in the finale, is also proving popular.

York Ebor Best Bets for Thursday | "When he runs a horse in that race they generally win"

Sky Bet

York

13.50 – Desert Dreamer 5/1 from 7/1

15.00 – Ametist 15/2 from 8/1

15.35 – Wonderful Tonight 4/1 from 9/2

16.10 – Alflaila 9/2 from 5/1

16.45 – Abstinence 11/4 from 4/1

17.20 – Improvised 4/1 from 11/2

