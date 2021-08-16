Market Movers: Sky Bet and Paddy Power update

Sporting Life
Bookmakers - hard hit as racing closes down
By Sporting Life
11:18 · FRI September 03, 2021

Piece Of History is all-the-rage at Ascot and we have news of all the movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Sky Bet:

Ascot

13.20 – Khanjar 13/8 from 2/1

13.55 – Saga 4/6 from 10/11

14.30 – Piece Of History 5/1 from 11/1

16.10 – Prontissimo 6/4 from 9/4

16.40 – Dark Shift 7/2 from 9/2

Paddy Power

Newcastle

13.00 Bigbadboy 6 from 13/2

14.45 Tricky Business 4 from 9/2

Haydock

14.20 Golden Apollo 4 from 9/2

15.30 Improvise 5/2 from 4

Ascot

14.30 Piece Of History 11/2 from 10

16.10 Equiano Springs 6 from 7

Kilbeggan

17.37 Justice Jim 50 from 100

19.07 Mon Storm 8 from 10

Pontefract

17.00 Papa Cocktail 13/8f from 15/8f

18.00 Shelir 4jf from 9/2

Kempton

18.15 Spirit Of The Bay 11/4f from 7/2f

19.15 Brazilian Beach 13/8 from 3

Down Royal

17.22 Lexis Dream 17/2 from 9

19.22 Sicario 3 from 9/2

