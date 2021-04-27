Horse Racing
Allaho - well backed at Punchestown

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
10:59 · TUE April 27, 2021

We've news of all the Sky Bet and Paddy Power Punchestown market movers with Singing Banjo all-the-rage with both firms.

Punchestown Market Movers:

Sky Bet:

15.40 Fighting Fit 15/2 from 10/1

16.15 Colonel Mustard 33/1 from 50/1

16.50 Jazzaway 15/2 from 16/1

17.25 Allaho 13/8 from 15/8

17:55 Merlin Giant 6/1 from 9/1

19.00 Singing Banjo 9/1 from 33/1

19.35 Glowing Account 7/2 from 15/2

Paddy Power:

15.40 Fighting Fit 9 from 10

16.15 Uhtred 18 from 25

16.50 Jazzaway 9 from 10

17.25 Allaho 13/8 from 15/8

19.00 Singing Banjo 16 from 50

19.35 Glowing Account 4 from 7

