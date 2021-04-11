Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Sunday update

Horse Racing
By Sporting Life
11:33 · SUN April 11, 2021

We've news of the market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power including money for Isle Of Sark in one of the feature races at Leopardstown.

Paddy Power

Leopardstown

2.10 A Case Of You 9/4 from 3/1

3.45 Isle Of Sark 11/2 from 13/2

Warwick

1.50 Gosuatri 14/1 from 20/1

3.28 Bossiney Bay 7/1 from 15/2

Kelso

3.05 Mannochmore 9/1 from 14/1

3.36 Amnazhar Garde 5/2 from 100/30

Plumpton

2.15 Gylo 10/11 from 11/8

4.55 Counteract 9/5 from 15/8

Sky Bet

Leopardstown

1.40 Corps Des Pages 7/2 from 6/1

2.10 A Case Of You 7/4 from 9/4

2.40 My Generation 6/1 from 15/2

3.45 Isle Of Sark 11/2 from 15/2

4.20 Moon Daisy 10/1 from 20/1

Warwick

5.03 Sameer 4/1 from 13/2

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

