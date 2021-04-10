Market Movers: Sky Bet and Paddy Power Grand National update

Grand National: What's being backed?

Sky Bet

Aintree

13:45 – Jai Froid 8/1 from 12/

14:25 – Llandinabo Lad 20/1 from 25/1

15:00 – Shishkin 1/9 from 1/7

15:35 – Dior Ker 10/1 from 18/

16:15 – Fagan 9/1 from 10/1

17:15 – Takingrisks 14/1 from 25/1

18:20 – Charles Glance 10/1 from 28/1

Offers

17:15 Aintree – Grand National – Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run

Paddy Power

225 Ballyadam 11-4 from 3

3pm Longhouse Sale 28 from 33

335 Thomas Darby 22 from 25

515 Grand National Definitly Red 40 from 66

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Definitly Red is the worst result in our book at the moment and even though last time he was no match for Cloth Cap at Kelso, he was fourth at Aintree the last time that he ran over the National fences and the much longer trip than in Scotland should bring out plenty of improvement.”