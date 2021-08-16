Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Wetherby racecourse
Plenty of movers at Wetherby today

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Saturday update

By Sporting Life
11:24 · SAT October 30, 2021

We've news of Sky Bet and Paddy Power's market movers with Marie's Rock popular with both firms at Wetherby.

Sky Bet

Wetherby

13.20 - Gericault Roque 9/4 from 7/2

13.20 - Palixandre 11/1 from 16/1

13.55 - Maries Rock 11/4 from 7/2

14.30 - Run For Oscar 9/2 from 11/2

14.30 - Proschema 17/2 from 12/1

15.40 - Rattle Owl 3/1 from 5/1

Timeform Horses To Follow

Ascot

13.35 - Sam Barton 11/4 from 10/3

14.10 - Megan 5/1 from 9/1

14.45 - Monsieur Lecoq 12/1 from 22/1

Paddy Power

Wetherby

13.55 Maries Rock 7/2 from 4

14.30 Indefatigable 6 from 13/2

15.05 Shan Blue 11/4 from 7/2 & Kittys Light 11 from 12

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite being rated 17lb below Cyrname at the weights, punters are currently coming for Shan Blue, who was second in a top-class event last time albeit a long way behind winner Chantry House, in the Charlie Hall.”

340 Rattle Owl 3 from 7/2

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Ascot

13.35 Sam Barton 3 from 10/3

14.10 Boothill 9/4 from 5/2

14.45 Frero Banbou 4 from 5

15.20 Sojourn 11/2 from 6

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING