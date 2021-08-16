Ascot

13.35 - Sam Barton 11/4 from 10/3

14.10 - Megan 5/1 from 9/1

14.45 - Monsieur Lecoq 12/1 from 22/1

Paddy Power

Wetherby

13.55 Maries Rock 7/2 from 4

14.30 Indefatigable 6 from 13/2

15.05 Shan Blue 11/4 from 7/2 & Kittys Light 11 from 12

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite being rated 17lb below Cyrname at the weights, punters are currently coming for Shan Blue, who was second in a top-class event last time albeit a long way behind winner Chantry House, in the Charlie Hall.”

340 Rattle Owl 3 from 7/2