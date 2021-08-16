We've news of Sky Bet and Paddy Power's market movers with Marie's Rock popular with both firms at Wetherby.
13.20 - Gericault Roque 9/4 from 7/2
13.20 - Palixandre 11/1 from 16/1
13.55 - Maries Rock 11/4 from 7/2
14.30 - Run For Oscar 9/2 from 11/2
14.30 - Proschema 17/2 from 12/1
15.40 - Rattle Owl 3/1 from 5/1
13.35 - Sam Barton 11/4 from 10/3
14.10 - Megan 5/1 from 9/1
14.45 - Monsieur Lecoq 12/1 from 22/1
14.30 Indefatigable 6 from 13/2
15.05 Shan Blue 11/4 from 7/2 & Kittys Light 11 from 12
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite being rated 17lb below Cyrname at the weights, punters are currently coming for Shan Blue, who was second in a top-class event last time albeit a long way behind winner Chantry House, in the Charlie Hall.”
340 Rattle Owl 3 from 7/2
14.10 Boothill 9/4 from 5/2
14.45 Frero Banbou 4 from 5
15.20 Sojourn 11/2 from 6