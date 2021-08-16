Sporting Life
Roger Varian has trained two trial winners in El Drama and Third Realm (pictured)
Roger Varian - trains Ms Gandhi

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Saturday update

By Sporting Life
12:36 · SAT October 02, 2021

Check out all today's ITV market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Sky Bet:

Ascot

14:05 – Minzaal 6/1 from 7/1

14:40 – Wells Farhh Go 16/1 from 28/1

15:15 – Diligent Harry 8/1 from 11/1

15:50 – Tomfre 15/2 from 14/1

"I think he's been overlooked at 66/1" | Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe best bets

Newmarket

13:45 – Ms Gandhi 17/2 from 12/1

14:20 – Ernies Valentine 17/2 from 11/1

14:55 – Saffron Beach 9/2 from 11/2

Redcar

15:35 – Chipotle 4/1 from 11/2

Paddy Power

Newmarket

13:45 Ms Gandhi 10 from 12

14:20 Tatsumaki 11/2 from 6

14:55 Mother Earth 5/2f from 11/4f

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Ascot

14:05 Hurricane Ivor 11/4f from 3/1f

14:40 Quickthorn 3 from 10/3

15:15 Great Ambassador 7/2 from 4

15:50 Aldaary 5jf from 6

Redcar

15:35 Chipotle 4f from 9-2jf

