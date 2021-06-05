Sporting Life
One Ruler in action at Newmarket
One Ruler - backed to win the Cazoo Derby

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Saturday update

By Sporting Life
10:19 · SAT June 05, 2021

Cazoo Derby market movers

Sky Bet

1400 – Zhang Fei 12/1 from 25/

1545 – Sunday Sovereign 3/1 from 9/

1630 – One Ruler 12/1 from 18/

1715 – Group One Power 7/4 from 5/

1750 – Ejtilaab 4/1 from 11/2

"is the form worthy of this horse being 6/4?" - Best bets for Cazoo Derby Day 2021

Paddy Power

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Unsurprisingly Bolshoi Ballet is pretty strong at the top of the market after his stable companion Snowfall hacked up in yesterday’s Cazoo Oaks and his Derrinstown victory looks one of the strongest pieces of form on offer, but we’ve also seen plenty of support for Hurricane Lane who obviously scored in the Dante in the colts’ equivalent of the trial Snowfall won at York.”

