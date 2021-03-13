Horse Racing
Check out all today's market movers

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
10:08 · SAT March 13, 2021

Natural History is popular with the both the sponsors and Sky Bet for the Paddy Power. We have all the market movers.

Sky Bet

Sandown

13:15 – Hudson De Grugy 4/9 from 6/5

13:50 – Patroclus 8/1 from 17/2

14:25 – Natural History 11/4 from 7/2

15:00 – Rainyday Woman 2/1 from 9/4

15:35 – Annsam 11/1 from 12/1

16:10 – Lamanver Pippin 18/1 from 22/1

16:45 – Five Star Getaway 2/1 from 9/4

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

Navan

15:20 – Ragnar Lodbrok 9/2 from 7/1

Paddy Power

Sandown

115 Hudson De Grugy 4/9f from 11/10f

225 Natural History 3f from 4f & Leoncavallo 15/2 from 17/2

