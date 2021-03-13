Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

Natural History is popular with the both the sponsors and Sky Bet for the Paddy Power. We have all the market movers.
Sandown
13:15 – Hudson De Grugy 4/9 from 6/5
13:50 – Patroclus 8/1 from 17/2
14:25 – Natural History 11/4 from 7/2
15:00 – Rainyday Woman 2/1 from 9/4
15:35 – Annsam 11/1 from 12/1
16:10 – Lamanver Pippin 18/1 from 22/1
16:45 – Five Star Getaway 2/1 from 9/4
Navan
15:20 – Ragnar Lodbrok 9/2 from 7/1
