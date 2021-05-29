Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

Charlie Appleby Derby update: The latest on Hurricane Lane, One Ruler, and Adayar

15.45 Beverley - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

15.30 Haydock – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

14.40 Chester – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

14.20 Haydock – Money Back as cash if 2nd or 3rd

14.00 Beverley – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

13.45 Haydock – Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more runners

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.