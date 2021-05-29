Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

13:45 Haydock – Helvezia 13/2 from 9/1
14.00 Beverley – Jazzy Princess 10/1 from 16/1
14.20 Haydock – Kings Lynn 7/2 from 6/1
14.40 Chester – Ejtilaab 2/1 from 11/4
14.55 Haydock – Salsada 5/1 from 13/2
15.10 Beverley – Robjon 4/1 from 13/2
15.30 Haydock – Kinross 6/1 from 10/1
15.45 Beverley – Queens Sargeant 5/1 from 9/1
Today’s ITV Offers
13.45 Haydock – Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more runners
14.00 Beverley – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners
14.20 Haydock – Money Back as cash if 2nd or 3rd
14.40 Chester – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners
15.30 Haydock – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners
15.45 Beverley - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners
Haydock
145 Bielsa 7/2 fav from 15/4 fav
220 Kings Lynn 4 fav from 5
255 Salsada 11/2 from 6
330 River Nymph 6 from 7
Beverley
2pm Lady Ayresome 6 from 7
310 Robjon 4 from 5
345 Queens Sargent 6 from 9
Chester
240 Boradman 9/4 fav from 100/30
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.