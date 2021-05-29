Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

Sporting Life
By Sporting Life
10:51 · SAT May 29, 2021

Saturday market movers

Sky Bet

13:45 Haydock – Helvezia 13/2 from 9/1

14.00 Beverley – Jazzy Princess 10/1 from 16/1

14.20 Haydock – Kings Lynn 7/2 from 6/1

14.40 Chester – Ejtilaab 2/1 from 11/4

14.55 Haydock – Salsada 5/1 from 13/2

15.10 Beverley – Robjon 4/1 from 13/2

15.30 Haydock – Kinross 6/1 from 10/1

15.45 Beverley – Queens Sargeant 5/1 from 9/1

Today’s ITV Offers

13.45 Haydock – Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more runners

14.00 Beverley – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

14.20 Haydock – Money Back as cash if 2nd or 3rd

14.40 Chester – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

15.30 Haydock – Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

15.45 Beverley - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

Paddy Power

Haydock

145 Bielsa 7/2 fav from 15/4 fav

220 Kings Lynn 4 fav from 5

255 Salsada 11/2 from 6

330 River Nymph 6 from 7

Beverley

2pm Lady Ayresome 6 from 7

310 Robjon 4 from 5

345 Queens Sargent 6 from 9

Chester

240 Boradman 9/4 fav from 100/30

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

