Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Friday update

By Sporting Life
10:35 · FRI June 18, 2021

Sky Bet:

14:30 Eve Lodge 13/2 from 15/2

15:05 Belloccio 8/1 from 10/1

15:40 A Case Of You 17/2 from 14/1

16:20 Empress Josephine 9/2 from 6/1

17:00 Create Belief 11/2 from 11/1 and Samoot 13/2 from 12/1 - 5 NR’s

17:35 Sam Cooke 13/2 from 8/1 and Mirann 15/2 from 12/1

18:10 Mo Celita 11/2 from 17/2 and Dream Composer 8/1 from 11/1

Sky Bet new customer offer

Paddy Power

2.30 - Flotus 5/2 from 3

3.05 - Gear Up 9 from 12

4.20 - Empress Josephine 9/2 from 7

5.35 - Mirann 9 from 14

6.10 - Dream Composer 9 from 20

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are coming for horses proven with a dig in the ground and it’s not surprising that Empress Josephine has been extremely popular in the Coronation Stakes given she won her maiden on soft and seemed to relish the heavy conditions when scooping the Irish 1,000 Guineas last time.”

