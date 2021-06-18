Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Friday update

Paddy Power

2.30 - Flotus 5/2 from 3

3.05 - Gear Up 9 from 12

4.20 - Empress Josephine 9/2 from 7

5.35 - Mirann 9 from 14

6.10 - Dream Composer 9 from 20

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are coming for horses proven with a dig in the ground and it’s not surprising that Empress Josephine has been extremely popular in the Coronation Stakes given she won her maiden on soft and seemed to relish the heavy conditions when scooping the Irish 1,000 Guineas last time.”