Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore in splendid isolation

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
11:16 · FRI April 30, 2021

Sky Bet:

15.40 – Beyond Redemption 6/1 from 8/1

16.15 – School Boy Hours 11/2 from 15/2

16.50 – Waitnsee 11/2 from 8/1

17.25 – Honeysuckle 4/7 from 8/11

18.35 – Bob And Co 11/4 from 10/3

19.05 – Fire Attack 6/1 from 8/1

Paddy Power:

1540 Enniskillen 11 from 12

1615 School Boy Hours 13/2 from 17/2

1650 Scarlet And Dove 16/5 fav from 7/2 fav

1725 Sharjah 8 from 9, Goshen 10 from 11

1800 Gaillard Du Mesnil 9/4 from 5/2

1835 Billaway 5/2 fav from 3 jt fav

1905 M C Muldoon 3 from 100/30

1935 Brideswell Lad 40 from 100

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "According to the betting Epatante looks to have the best chance of scooping Paddy’s €100,000 bonus for a UK-trained horse to win the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, making it the biggest ‘pot’ for a hurdle in Ireland combining the winning prize money and the bonus, but so far punters seem to be getting behind the other British combatant Goshen who hung right-handed in Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle and should be well suited by Punchestown."

