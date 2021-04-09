Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Fakir D’Oudairies - popular with both firms.

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
11:44 · FRI April 09, 2021

We've news of all today's Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers, Fakir D’Oudairies popular with both firms.

Sky Bet

Aintree

1.45 Mister Coffey 6/1 from 8/1

2.20 Third Time Lucky 11/4 from 4/1

3.25 Fakir D’Oudairies 5/2 from 3/1

4.05 Caribean Boy 7/1 from 9/1

4.40 Gallyhill 11/2 from 8/1

5.15 Comprond 5/1 from 8/1

Extra Places

Aintree

1.45 – 7 places instead of 4

4.05 – 7 places instead of 4

4.40 – 4 places instead of 3

5.15 – 6 places instead of 4

Money Back Race

2.20 – Money Back As Cash if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd

Paddy Power

Aintree

220 Houx Gris 8 from 10

325 Fakir D’Oudairies 5-2f from 3f

405 Huntsman Son 11 from 12

440 Cape Gentleman 5 from 11-2

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content