Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

We've news of all today's Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers, Fakir D’Oudairies popular with both firms.

Sky Bet Aintree 1.45 Mister Coffey 6/1 from 8/1 2.20 Third Time Lucky 11/4 from 4/1 3.25 Fakir D’Oudairies 5/2 from 3/1 4.05 Caribean Boy 7/1 from 9/1 4.40 Gallyhill 11/2 from 8/1 5.15 Comprond 5/1 from 8/1 Extra Places Aintree 1.45 – 7 places instead of 4 4.05 – 7 places instead of 4 4.40 – 4 places instead of 3 5.15 – 6 places instead of 4 Money Back Race 2.20 – Money Back As Cash if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd Paddy Power Aintree 220 Houx Gris 8 from 10 325 Fakir D’Oudairies 5-2f from 3f 405 Huntsman Son 11 from 12 440 Cape Gentleman 5 from 11-2