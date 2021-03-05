Horse Racing
Market Movers: Paddy Power Friday update

By Sporting Life
10:24 · FRI March 05, 2021

Check out all today's Paddy Power market movers including Blazer Two who is very strong on the evening card at Newcastle.

Paddy Power

Lingfield

1230 Cape Greco 13/2 from 17/2

2pm Invincible Larne 4 from 9/2

Newbury

150 On Call 9 from 10

410 Guernesy 7/2 from 5

Fairyhouse

315 Clonmoyle 7 from 10

520 Getaway Goldie 9 from 11

Doncaster

215 Luck Of Clover 13/2 from 8

430 One More Fleurie 9/4 fav from 5/2 fav

Dundalk

530 Princess Plumeria 9/2 from 11/2

730 Zozimus 9/2 from 5

Newcastle

645 Blazer Two 7/2 fav from 5

815 Manumission 11/4f from 3f

