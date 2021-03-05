Market Movers: Paddy Power Friday update

Check out all today's Paddy Power market movers including Blazer Two who is very strong on the evening card at Newcastle.

Paddy Power Lingfield 1230 Cape Greco 13/2 from 17/2 2pm Invincible Larne 4 from 9/2 Newbury 150 On Call 9 from 10 410 Guernesy 7/2 from 5 Fairyhouse 315 Clonmoyle 7 from 10 520 Getaway Goldie 9 from 11 Doncaster 215 Luck Of Clover 13/2 from 8 430 One More Fleurie 9/4 fav from 5/2 fav Dundalk 530 Princess Plumeria 9/2 from 11/2 730 Zozimus 9/2 from 5 Newcastle 645 Blazer Two 7/2 fav from 5 815 Manumission 11/4f from 3f