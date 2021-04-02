Horse Racing
Check out all today's market movers

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
13:18 · FRI April 02, 2021

We've news of all the Good Friday market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power with Bangkok popular with both firms.

Sky Bet

Lingfield

14.00 – Ranch Hand 3/1 from 7/2

14.35 – Arafi 17/2 from 10/1

15.10 – Summerghand 11/2 from 13/2 overnight

16.15 – Bangkok 4/5 from 6/5 overnight

16.45 – Khuzaam 6/4 from 7/4

Newcastle

14.15 – Broctune Red 15/8 from 9/4

14.50 – Spartan Fighter 18/1 from 20/1

16.00 – Napper Tandy 17/2 from 12/1

Money Back As Cash

14.00 Lingfield: Money Back As Cash If Your Horse Finishes 2nd (T's & C's Apply)

Extra Place Races

15.10 Lingfield - Paying 5 Places instead of 3 (if 12 runners or more)

16.45 Lingfield - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 (if 8 runners or more)

17.15 Lingfield - Paying 4 instead of (if 8 runners or more)

Lambourn Open Day - Nicky Henderson looks back on the Sporting Life Arkle | Shishkin

Paddy Power

Lingfield

14.00 Amtiyaz 5 from 11/2

14.35 Arafi 9 from 10

15.45 Diligent Harry 13/8 fav from 7/4 fav

16.15 Bangkok 5/6 fav from 10/11 fav

16.45 Khuzaam 6/4 fav from 13/8 fav

Newcastle

14.15 Broctune Red 9/5 fav from 5/2 fav

14.50 Devils Angel 16/5 from 100/30

16.00 Defined 7/4 fav from 2 jt fav

