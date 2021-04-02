Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

Sky Bet

Lingfield

14.00 – Ranch Hand 3/1 from 7/2

14.35 – Arafi 17/2 from 10/1

15.10 – Summerghand 11/2 from 13/2 overnight

16.15 – Bangkok 4/5 from 6/5 overnight

16.45 – Khuzaam 6/4 from 7/4

Newcastle

14.15 – Broctune Red 15/8 from 9/4

14.50 – Spartan Fighter 18/1 from 20/1

16.00 – Napper Tandy 17/2 from 12/1

Money Back As Cash

14.00 Lingfield: Money Back As Cash If Your Horse Finishes 2nd (T's & C's Apply)

Extra Place Races

15.10 Lingfield - Paying 5 Places instead of 3 (if 12 runners or more)

16.45 Lingfield - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 (if 8 runners or more)

17.15 Lingfield - Paying 4 instead of (if 8 runners or more)