Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

We've news of all the Good Friday market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power with Bangkok popular with both firms.
Lingfield
14.00 – Ranch Hand 3/1 from 7/2
14.35 – Arafi 17/2 from 10/1
15.10 – Summerghand 11/2 from 13/2 overnight
16.15 – Bangkok 4/5 from 6/5 overnight
16.45 – Khuzaam 6/4 from 7/4
Newcastle
14.15 – Broctune Red 15/8 from 9/4
14.50 – Spartan Fighter 18/1 from 20/1
16.00 – Napper Tandy 17/2 from 12/1
Money Back As Cash
14.00 Lingfield: Money Back As Cash If Your Horse Finishes 2nd (T's & C's Apply)
Extra Place Races
15.10 Lingfield - Paying 5 Places instead of 3 (if 12 runners or more)
16.45 Lingfield - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 (if 8 runners or more)
17.15 Lingfield - Paying 4 instead of (if 8 runners or more)
Lingfield
14.00 Amtiyaz 5 from 11/2
14.35 Arafi 9 from 10
15.45 Diligent Harry 13/8 fav from 7/4 fav
16.15 Bangkok 5/6 fav from 10/11 fav
16.45 Khuzaam 6/4 fav from 13/8 fav
Newcastle
14.15 Broctune Red 9/5 fav from 5/2 fav
14.50 Devils Angel 16/5 from 100/30
16.00 Defined 7/4 fav from 2 jt fav