Walsh, JP McManus’ retained rider in Ireland, only returned to the saddle on Saturday after a bruising Christmas period which saw him suffer several heavy falls, although he did ride a Grade One winner on Saint Roi.

His rides at Leopardstown at the weekend were his first of 2023 and he was successful on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois in a big handicap hurdle.

However, his first ride on Sunday, Willie Mullins’ Risk Belle, fell at the fifth in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle and Walsh was taken immediately to hospital.

“He’s going to be off for at least another three or four weeks,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.

“He’s seeing his surgeon in a fortnight and then he’ll know more. He’s out of hospital now at least.

“He’s done some damage to vertebrae, but he’s home and he’s in good form. He’ll know more after he’s seen his surgeon.”