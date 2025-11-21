Mark Spincer appointed Chief Executive of Jockey Club Racecourses

Spincer will join The Jockey Club from Arena Racing Company, where he has been Managing Director of the Racing Division since January 2020, having previously held senior operational roles at the organisation for more than 12 years, including Group Operations Director and Executive Director at Newcastle and Doncaster Racecourses.

Spincer will report directly to The Jockey Club’s Group Chief Executive, Jim Mullen, who said: “Mark is a superb operator with 25 years of experience in the hospitality and leisure sectors and knows the racing industry inside out.

“This role requires an operational leader with an unwavering focus on customer experience and a track record of delivering racing and live music events across multiple sites.

“I’m excited to work with Mark to help get the best out of our highly motivated and brilliant teams across our portfolio of racecourses.”

JCR is comprised of 15 racecourses – Aintree, Carlisle, Cheltenham, Epsom Downs, Exeter, Haydock Park, Huntingdon, Kempton Park, Market Rasen, Newmarket’s Rowley Mile and July Course, Nottingham, Sandown Park, Wincanton and Warwick.

Spincer said: “I’m delighted to be joining The Jockey Club and really looking forward to working with the teams there.”

No date has yet been set for when Spincer will join The Jockey Club. He will replace Charlie Boss, who announced in October that he would be leaving the organisation at the end of 2025.

Mullen added: “I would like to thank Charlie for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best for the future.”