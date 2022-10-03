Don't miss the leading form analyst, author and TV pundit with five exciting recruits from the point-to-point ranks who are expected to star for top new connections this season.

AN TOBAR looked a horse with a big future when destroying eleven opponents in a point-to-point at Ballyvodock in late January. The five year old powered away to score by 20 lengths and the second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh have all lost their maiden tags since. Previously handled by Denis Murphy, he has joined Henry De Bromhead and will be sporting the familiar Robcour silks this winter and beyond. A gelded son of Gentlewave, he looks set to make a major impact in middle distance/staying novice hurdles this term and could be one for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and bid to emulate the same connections’ Bob Olinger, who collected that prize in 2021.

By his own admission, leading owner Rich Ricci has spent ‘a bloody fortune’ on new acquisitions, especially from France. His sole recruit from the pointing field is the exciting CHAPEAU DE SOLEIL who could provide Willie Mullins with his 13th victory in the Festival bumper at Cheltenham next spring. A racy four year old by Soldier Of Fortune, he ran out a ready five lengths winner under Barry O’Neill at Stowlin at the beginning of May. Snapped up privately soon afterwards by Ireland’s champion trainer, Rich and Susannah Ricci were responsible for Champagne Fever in the Cheltenham bumper in 2012. Colin Bowe guided both Envoi Allen and Ferny Hollow through the early parts of their careers before they became household names and this four year old could be another. Speaking to Dan Skelton during the summer, Paul Nicholls’ former assistant is understandably looking forward to unleashing the once-raced ITTACK BLUE after being bought for 310,000gns in May. A four year old by Coastal Path, the grey annihilated his 14 rivals by upwards of 16 lengths at Punchestown. A strong galloper, the time was good and he looked every inch a smart performer in the making. There is every chance he will make his hurdles debut at Newbury’s Winter Festival in late November but won’t be over campaigned during his first season under Rules.

Jonjo O’Neill has assembled a strong team of youngsters and Jackdaws Castle has been further bolstered by some expensive new purchases from the Irish pointing field during the spring/summer. SAINT DAVY fits that bracket having been acquired for £270,000 following an eight lengths victory for Donnchadh Doyle in November. A big scopey son of Balko, he has reportedly pleased his new connections and is very much one to follow in staying novice hurdles. Chasing will be the long-term goal but don’t be surprised to see him emerge as a player in something like the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle next spring. Owned by Gay Smith, the same patron won that three miles event with Black Jack Ketchum in 2006. Owner Chris Giles has enjoyed countless big days with Paul Nicholls over the years with the likes of Greaneteen, Silviniaco Conti, Topofthegame and Zarkandar all winning at the highest level during their careers. The unbeaten STAY AWAY FAY was bought for £305,000 at the Cheltenham December Sale having created a favourable impression a few days earlier in a four year old maiden point at Lingstown when trained by Mattie O’Connor. A six-length scorer, the race has already unearthed four subsequent winners. The thirteen times champion trainer is another who has been busy at the sales building another formidable squad for 2022/2023 and this gelded son of Shantou is expected to develop into a Graded performer.