Free racing tips: Mark Howard best bets for Saturday's action

Mark Howard tips: Saturday August 7 2pts win Waliyak in 3.35 Haydock at 13/2 (General) 4pts win Fantastic Fox in 2.25 Haydock at 5/2 (bet365) 2pts win Innse Gall in 6.55 Ayr at 6/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The ground at Haydock Park by lunchtime on Friday had already changed to soft ahead of their evening fixture. With more rain forecast for the north west in the next 24 hours, conditions are expected to be testing to say the least for Saturday’s seven race card.

With that in mind, WALIYAK could be the answer to the Listed Dick Hern Stakes at 3.35. Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell combined to win the one mile event with Realtra six years ago and this daughter of Le Havre has threatened to win a race of this nature for sometime. The aforementioned Mitchell has only partnered her once when steering the filly to an easy win on the all-weather at Wolverhampton during her juvenile career. Runner-up in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot last season on soft ground, she registered her second career win at Lingfield in early September. While she is without a victory this term, Waliyak has run two cracking races at Ascot this summer. Beaten a length by Lola Showgirl in the newly created Kensington Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting, she is now twenty pounds better off with David Loughnane’s charge.

“He’s the only three-year-old in the race, is underestimated and has value”

Beaten over ten lengths by Lights On in the Listed Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract on her penultimate start, her jockey was outfoxed by Ryan Moore on the Stoute trained winner, who stole a match by racing wide in the early stages. Third in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot last time, her form figures on soft or heavy ground are 223. With Lola Showgirl, Maamora and Stunning Beauty in the field, the race ought to be run at a decent tempo and that will play into the hands of Waliyak. Don’t be surprised if the field heads down the middle in the homestraight. or even the stands’ side – drawn in stall 2, that will be ideal for Jack Mitchell’s mount. Maamora is top rated with 106 and is a major threat if reproducing her win in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown (Lady Bowthorpe was sixth) last year. Simon and Ed Crisford’s filly wears a visor for the first time, but her record on soft ground is 788.

Varian could also win the one mile handicap at 2.25 on the same card with FANTASTIC FOX. An expensive yearling, he chased home Snow Lantern and Derab on his seasonal reappearance at Newbury in April before readily winning his maiden at Hamilton the following month. Upped to ten furlongs at Royal Ascot, he was given an overly aggressive ride in testing conditions and, not surprisingly, was a spent force by the time the son of Frankel turned for home. Reverting back to a mile at Ascot on King George day last month, he raced keenly but stayed on strongly in third behind Guru and Marsabit. Racing off the same mark here, he was placed on soft ground at Nottingham last year. His half-brother Dream of Dreams has won two Group 1 sprints on soft, too, so the underfoot conditions shouldn’t be a major inconvenience.

The lightly raced Royal Mews hasn’t been seen since finishing a distant third on the all-weather in the spring. He is fitted with cheekpieces – his half-brother Garden Oasis won the first time he wore such headgear last year. Perhaps John and Thady Gosden’s gelded son of Siyouni will be revitalised by such a move. Fantastic Fox looks the solid one though provided he consents to settle, especially with market rival Thibaan a notable absentee.

Finally, it is ladies’ night at Ayr and, while the weather forecast isn’t favourable that is unlikely to perturb the Scots with gallons of Irn-Bru and something a shade stronger likely to be on offer. Arguably the most interesting race is the ten furlongs handicap at 6.55. Iain Jardine is responsible for the bottom weight INNSE GALL, who looks set to appreciate the return to this longer trip. The Toronado gelding won at Ripon as a two year old last August and, while he has yet to hit the target in 2021, he showed more than enough last time to suggest he isn’t harshly treated off 68. Too keen and racing with no cover when last of six at Haydock on his penultimate start, that was in a 0-90 contest compared to this 0-75 event. Dropped back to nine furlongs last time, he was set a stiff task attempting to come from the rear at Carlisle. However, Jamie Gormley’s mount stayed on well and was only three lengths behind the progressive Detective (runner-up since) in fourth. A study of Innse Gall’s pedigree suggests he is crying out for further being a half-brother to Taws (runner-up in the Queen Alexandra Stakes), Duke of Bronte (won a heritage handicap at Ascot over twelve furlongs) and Deauville Flyer (fifth in the Northumberland Plate). With Molinari and Puckle providing the early pace, the race ought to be run to suit the three year old, who sports the same colours as Noyan, who provided Richard Fahey with his first major winner as a trainer at the Punchestown Festival in 1997.