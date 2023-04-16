The author of Ahead On The Flat, One Jump Ahead and Racing TV pundit, highlights five unraced three-year-olds to note this spring.

Embesto (Roger Varian) Click here to add to My Stable Roger Varian once again has a strong looking team of three year olds and it is possible he will unleash the well regarded EMBESTO this week. A colt by Roaring Lion, he is entered in the Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes at his local track on the final day of the Craven meeting on Thursday. Bought for 130,000gns as a yearling, he is owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum and is a half-brother to Godolphin’s four times winner Silent Film who was successful over seven furlongs and a mile. Reported to have been given plenty of time to mature as a juvenile last year, he has pleased in his work at home and is a nice prospect for both the short and long-term. Fakhama (William Haggas) Click here to add to My Stable The Kingman filly FAKHAMA is well regarded by William Haggas who is considering starting her off in a seven furlongs fillies maiden at either Newmarket (Thursday) or Newbury (Friday) later this week. A half-sister to the stable’s five times winner and 114 rated Mujtaba, she is expected to improve again when stepped up to a mile. If her homework is anything to go by, the Shadwell owned filly should have a bright future. Her old sibling relishes soft ground but it remains to be seen whether this grey filly is cut from the same cloth.

Heavens To Betsy (William Haggas) Click here to add to My Stable Stablemate HEAVENS TO BETSY is a well bred daughter of Kingman who has been given an entry in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly (18th June) and is a filly to follow over middle distances this year. From a family her stable know well, the dam Wonderstruck won over a mile and a half and was narrowly beaten in the Group 3 Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock in 2015. Expected to stay at least ten furlongs, William Haggas believes she could be very interesting, if getting a mile and a half. Don’t be put off if the Lael Stables owned filly makes her debut over a mile though. King Of Lear (George Boughey) Click here to add to My Stable Classic winning trainer George Boughey bought the previously unraced Shadwell cast off Missed The Cut for 40,000gns in February last year and the son of Quality Road won four times, including the Golden Gates Handicap Stakes at Royal Ascot and Listed Churchill Stakes at Lingfield before finishing fourth in the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh in February. The Ed Babington owned colt earned total prize-money of £159,707. The same connections are hoping lightning will strike twice having purchased the former Rebecca Menzies-trained KING OF LEAR, son of Galileo, for 50,000gns in August last year. Out of the dual Group 1 winner Amazing Maria, he will start his career over a mile or ten furlongs at a good track in the spring having shaped nicely at home. Swordofhonor (Andrew Balding) Click here to add to My Stable Described as "a gorgeous colt" by Andrew Balding when speaking to the head of Kingsclere in February, SWORDOFHONOR cost €1,500,000 at the Arqana Deauville August Yearling Sales in France and is a half-brother to dual Group 1 winning juvenile Angel Bleu. Due to run on the all-weather last backend, the H H SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa owned colt was given more time. Entered over a mile in the Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes on the Rowley Mile on Thursday, the son of Siyouni is also in the ten furlongs novices’ stakes at the same venue twenty four hours later. His first racecourse appearance is something to look forward to.