Marine Nationale on track for Cheltenham confirms Barry Connell

Marine Nationale was a brilliant winner winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the showpiece meeting last season, powering up the hill to justify the high regard in which he has always been held by Connell.

Following a foot-perfect chasing debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, he blotted his copybook for the first time with a disappointing showing in the Irish Arkle at the same track earlier this month, but his trainer is keeping the faith ahead of his return to the Cotswolds.

Connell said: “Marine Nationale was in Fairyhouse yesterday. We brought the two Cheltenham horses, him and Enniskerry. Enniskerry runs in the Grand Annual.

“We brought the two of them for an away day. They didn’t do a whole pile, just jumped the four fences up to Ballyhack and they are all set now the two of them.

“All we need now is a bit of spring ground, and nine times out of 10 we get it in Cheltenham.”