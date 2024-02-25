Sporting Life
Marine Nationale in action over fences
Marine Nationale on track for Cheltenham confirms Barry Connell

By Sporting Life
18:58 · SUN February 25, 2024

Trainer Barry Connell has confirmed stable star Marine Nationale on course for the Arkle Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival despite disappointing earlier this month.

Marine Nationale was a brilliant winner winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the showpiece meeting last season, powering up the hill to justify the high regard in which he has always been held by Connell.

Following a foot-perfect chasing debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, he blotted his copybook for the first time with a disappointing showing in the Irish Arkle at the same track earlier this month, but his trainer is keeping the faith ahead of his return to the Cotswolds.

Connell said: “Marine Nationale was in Fairyhouse yesterday. We brought the two Cheltenham horses, him and Enniskerry. Enniskerry runs in the Grand Annual.

“We brought the two of them for an away day. They didn’t do a whole pile, just jumped the four fences up to Ballyhack and they are all set now the two of them.

“All we need now is a bit of spring ground, and nine times out of 10 we get it in Cheltenham.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

