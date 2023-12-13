Marine Nationale on target for eagerly-awaited fencing debut

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Marine Nationale will finally get his chasing career under way at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Barry Connell hosted the media at his County Kildare yard on Wednesday ahead of the big meeting over the festive period, and reported his stable star to be firmly on target for his seasonal return, having been delayed by soft ground. Connell had hoped Marine Nationale would be contesting the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase, but having yet to run over the bigger obstacles, he will take in a more modest event first. When asked if all was in place for Leopardstown, Connell said: “Absolutely. His schooling has been 100 per cent. We schooled him twice on the grass at the Curragh and he’s a natural. “His preparation has been good. He will do his last piece of work at the weekend and then, all systems should be go for Christmas. “The original plan was to go to Navan, win a beginners chase there, then go for the Grade One at Christmas and then the Irish Arkle but we didn’t want to run him on heavy ground, so we had to forfeit the Grade One at Christmas and go for the beginners instead. But sure, look you have to adapt as circumstances change. “Last year he won his maiden hurdle then went straight to a Grade One, so I don’t think that’s going to be an issue going to the Irish Arkle after his beginners.” Connell has always had full faith in Marine Nationale – which was fully vindicated at Cheltenham – and says he knew from the first day the gelding entered the yard he was different.

