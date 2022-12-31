“I think it meant that bit more to the members as we went through a significant down with her, we lost her and just couldn’t get her right.

“Last year was very special indeed. I’m not sure if we’d won a graded race before so for her to go and win two Grade Ones and be crowned leading hurdler at The McCoys topped it off,” said Middleham Park’s Tom Palin.

She is taking on geldings on her return to action, but this has always been the plan with the major spring festivals foremost in the mind of connections.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the Middleham Park Racing-owned mare returned from a spell in the doldrums to cause something of a surprise in the David Nicholson Hurdle at the Festival in March before proving that was no fluke by beating stablemate Epatante at Punchestown.

“It’s hugely exciting she’s back, but things will be harder this year with penalties which is why she hasn’t been out until now. There were no issues, this was always the plan and time will tell if it was right our wrong.

“She’s got two crowns to defend this season and it has been very much the plan to work backwards from them. This was the logical target and it has been for six months.

“Her work at home has been excellent, as well as she has ever worked Nicky reported, and Nico (de Boinville) texted me the other day to say how much he was looking forward to riding her again.

“She requires a career-best to win this, though, because with the International Hurdle not being rearranged a few have rerouted here. I’ve been involved in racing for 15 years and I can’t remember this race ever looking as strong as it does this year.

“On the figures, with her allowance she should be bang there. It looks a very tight race but it is the first time we are taking geldings on in Pattern company. It will be interesting to see how the 7lb transfers. On a line through Epatante and Stormy Ireland, who won this last year, we should be involved.

“We’re going there thinking we’ve got a chance but so will be the connections of Knappers Hill, I Like To Move It and Nicky’s other runner, First Street. I wouldn’t swap ours, though.”

Knappers Hill is on a four-race winning streak and comfortably saw off Sceau Royal in the Elite Hurdle last time out, for which he must shoulder a penalty.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls had aimed him at the International Hurdle but the meeting was frozen off so now he is stepping up in trip.

Nicholls told Betfair: “Knappers Hill is in great form, it’s a shame the meeting didn’t go ahead the other day when the ground was good.

“There is rain forecast but good to soft will be fine for him. He’s very well. It’s a good-looking race but hopefully he’ll run very well.”

Brewin’upastorm has never had much luck at Cheltenham but Olly Murphy is not afraid to send him back to Prestbury Park once more.

“It is an extremely competitive renewal of the race especially after the abandonment of the International Hurdle at the track earlier this month,” said Murphy.

“On his day he is very good. I felt he needed the run badly at Ascot and I’m looking forward to running him in this.

“If he turns up with his A game I think he has an each-way chance, but he is in good form.

“I feel we have a bit of unfinished business here. He has been to Cheltenham four times and finished rider-less on three of them including when falling at the last in this race 12 months ago.

“I felt on two of those occasions he would have won, while what would have happened in the Arkle I’m not sure.

“He deserves a race like this but this is probably the most competitive race, bar his Grade Ones at Aintree, that he has run in for a while. If he gets everything go right, he should go well.”