The seven-year-old mare, trained by Nicky Henderson, is among 31 entries for the £100,000 contest over the same two miles and five furlongs.

It was her first win for almost exactly two years, although she had been limited to a handful of appearances after enduring several training problems.

“After she won on Boxing Day over course and distance, this was the obvious next race for her,” said Tom Palin, of owners Middleham Park Racing.

“She’s always threatened to put up that kind of performance over the last couple of years, ever since her novice days when she was ante-post favourite for the mares’ novice at the Cheltenham Festival but a few things have gone against her.

“She is firmly back on the straight and narrow now and the wheels are back on. It’s a £100,000 race and it will be interesting to see what opposition turns up.

“There will be a mares’ hurdle entry going in at Cheltenham. Hopefully, we can get through the Lanzarote and that is where we’d probably go subsequently.”