Marie’s Rock booked her return to the Cheltenham Festival at Doncaster

Marie’s Rock booked her ticket for the Cheltenham Festival with a battling success in the SBK Warfield Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster.
The nine-year-old was sent off the 6/4 favourite for the extended three-mile contest saved from Ascot and she was one of five runners that included her Nicky Henderson-trained stablemates Tweed Skirt and Theatre Glory alongside Jamie Snowden’s You Wear It Well.
Marie’s Rock has Grade 1 winning form to her name, however, and was last seen finishing second to a resurgent Bob Olinger in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.
This Grade 2, back against her own sex, was a step back up in trip for the mare once mooted as a Stayers' Hurdle candidate. However, under James Bowen, she didn't look the easiest of rides, lighting up once the red hood was removed but settling down to the task at hand when having to fend off You Wear It Well in the final stages.
A length-and-a-half-winner at the line, Betfair Sportsbook cut Marie’s Rock from 20/1 to 12/1 to regain the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle crown she won in 2022, with Lossiemouth odds-on across the boards at the head of the market after her highly impressive Cheltenham victory on Saturday.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“We were delighted she was able to get her head back in front there, we don’t necessarily see her as an out-and-out three-miler and that’s probably not her championship distance,” said Tom Palin of syndicate owners Middleham Park Racing.
“We will keep her to the mares’ races, but she’s not ineffective at these sorts of distances and against the opposition today she was able to take advantage of that in what looked a good opportunity to get her head back in front.
“She has been running some very creditable races in defeat, she’s a tough, game mare. She carries her head a bit awkwardly, a bit in the ‘Marie’s Rock style’ but James said when You Wear It Well came to her she wasn’t going to lay down and she toughed it out.
“It takes a very good one to go past her, I thought the writing was on the wall with that performance behind Bob Olinger – he looked resurgent, the Bob Olinger of old, and I felt we lost nothing in defeat to him.
“I was delighted that she was able to confirm her place at the Cheltenham Festival, obviously life has got a little bit harder in the last 24 hours with Lossiemouth looking like the proverbial second coming!
“We’ve booked our ticket for the mares’ race anyway and we’ll head down that route.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.