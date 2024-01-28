Marie’s Rock booked her return to the Cheltenham Festival at Doncaster

Marie’s Rock booked her ticket for the Cheltenham Festival with a battling success in the SBK Warfield Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster.

The nine-year-old was sent off the 6/4 favourite for the extended three-mile contest saved from Ascot and she was one of five runners that included her Nicky Henderson-trained stablemates Tweed Skirt and Theatre Glory alongside Jamie Snowden’s You Wear It Well. Marie’s Rock has Grade 1 winning form to her name, however, and was last seen finishing second to a resurgent Bob Olinger in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. This Grade 2, back against her own sex, was a step back up in trip for the mare once mooted as a Stayers' Hurdle candidate. However, under James Bowen, she didn't look the easiest of rides, lighting up once the red hood was removed but settling down to the task at hand when having to fend off You Wear It Well in the final stages. A length-and-a-half-winner at the line, Betfair Sportsbook cut Marie’s Rock from 20/1 to 12/1 to regain the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle crown she won in 2022, with Lossiemouth odds-on across the boards at the head of the market after her highly impressive Cheltenham victory on Saturday.

