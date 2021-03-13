Cheltenham Festival news: Roksana heads to Mares' Hurdle

The nine-year-old also had the option of running in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and when Philip Hobbs revealed on Friday that Thyme Hill had met with a setback and would miss the race, her price began to contract for the longer contest.

However, the in-form Skelton has opted to stick to his original plan with Roksana and she will take on her own sex, including the impressive Concertista, on Tuesday.

Skelton explained: “I always said she was going to the Mares’ until she wasn’t and at the 11th hour yesterday with Philip Hobbs’ horse not being able to run, I just needed a little bit longer to talk to the owners and talk to Harry (Skelton) to confirm that we were still doing the right thing by going to the Mares’.