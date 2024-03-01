Marco Ghiani handed hefty ban for breaking whip rules

Ghiani, who was crowned Britain’s champion apprentice in 2021, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having been found in breach of the whip rules for the fifth time in the last six months.

Nine days of his ban have been deferred for six months and he has also been instructed to complete a two-day training course.

Ghiani has enjoyed plenty of big-race success during his relatively short career so far, scoring aboard Saeed bin Suroor’s Real World in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and in Group-race company in 2021.

Having subsequently served a six-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine, the Sardinian native enjoyed two Group Three wins on foreign soil last year, with Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream in France and in the Italian St Leger aboard the Mick Appleby-trained Roberto Escobarr.

Apprentice rider Tommie Jakes has also been suspended for 24 days, with eight days deferred for six months. He too will have to complete a two-day training course before his return to the saddle.