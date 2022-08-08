The son of Mastercraftsman looked a force when scooting to a five-length success in the racingtv.com Handicap over a mile and three-quarters, and appears to be quickly rising up the ranks.

Though a general 33/1 chance for the final British Classic of the season on September 10, Botti will adhere to the wishes of the colt’s owners, Scuderia La Tesa Limited, and send Giavellotto to Doncaster.

“The St Leger is still very much on the cards,” said Botti. “I know people will say it is a big shot, and maybe it could be a step too high, but we ran at Newmarket because we wanted to give him a bit more time.

“The perfect race would have been the Melrose Handicap (at York on August 20), but it is only a couple of weeks away and it would be just 20 days to the St Leger, so we thought we would give him a little bit more time if we aim at the St Leger.

“I think the timing is perfect. He has shown he stays well and he has improved.”