Man On The Spot previews day one of the 2023 Dubai Carnival at Meydan on Friday with Tadhg O'Shea fancied to strike on the Nap selection.

The opening thoroughbred race of the 2023 Dubai World Cup Carnival sees Godolphin with six entries. William Buick's presence on WALK OF STARS suggests the Group 3-placed son of Dubawi could be the pick of Charlie Appleby's trio though Doncaster and Ascot winner First Ruler looks on a fair mark. Enemy, narrowly beaten in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, is likely to find this on the short side but David O'Meara will have six-times winner Charging Thunder tuned up for his first start here. Dhahabi had Global Heat behind when scrambling home in a Newmarket handicap in September. 3.10 - Dubawi Stakes - Group 3 Stakes - Dirt

SWITZERLAND (NAP) only had three runs last season, landing a Listed race by nine lengths on his reappearance a year ago and ending by winning the Group 1 Golden Shaheen. His stable is in superb form and he can go in again. Mouheeb has a race-fitness advantage having already won here twice this winter including a Listed contest from Tuz last month, when Canvassed was behind, but Mubakker is probably better over further despite having won over track and trip. 3.45 - Jumeirah Classic Trial - Conditions Stakes - Turf

Long Kiss is southern hemisphere-bred so has extra to carry though did make a winning debut here in November. The filly Perdika has completed a four-timer in minor company on the all-weather in the UK and this is a leap in class. Cosmic Kid has the highest international rating though his three victories have been in Turkey. Bay Of Plenty made a successful debut at Naas and was highly tried in two subsequent starts but Charlie Appleby has a strong hand with COURAGEOUS KNIGHT and Highbank. William Buick was on board when the former won an Epsom maiden in July and chooses him over the latter, who made a successful debut for the yard at Newmarket that same month. Three-times winner Felix Natalis looks just the type to do well here.

The first four home a year ago are all involved again. The winner, Golden Goal, disappointed subsequently but will be tuned to the minute for another crack. Runner-up Secret Ambition was well beaten in two later starts but the third, Kafoo, ran well when fourth in a Group 1 in March. Thegreatcollection finished fourth and made an eye-catching reappearance behind PRINCE EIJI in a Listed race here last month. The latter is one of five from Doug Watson's yard and could be the pick of the quintet while Desert Wisdom improved throughout the last campaign ending with a length defeat in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile. Algiers won a Group 3 at Jebel Ali in February and isn't out of this. 4.55 - Al Fahidi Fort - Group 2 Stakes - Turf

Story Of Light finished second in this last year but didn't improve and this looks a stronger renewal. Coachello, three-times a winner in France, is now with Gordon Elliott and warmed up for this with a fine run at Lingfield. Shelir ended his UK season with a superb victory in the lucrative Balmoral Handicap at Ascot while Group 2 winner Al Suhail was only just beaten by Lord Glitters on his debut here in 2021. The latter's yard also run NOBLE TRUTH, whose latest run came at Royal Ascot where he won the Jersey Stakes and he gets the nod. Alfareeq would have to be a threat on his victory in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta here in March. 5.30 - Ertijaal Dubai Dash - Listed Stakes - Turf