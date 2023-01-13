Man On The Spot previews the latest card at the 2023 Dubai Carnival at Meydan on Friday with Princeville fancied to strike.

Down On Da Bayou, a close fourth in the Group 2 Cape Verdi at this time a year ago, was a comfortable winner at Jebel Ali on New Year's Day but this looks tougher. Trainer Julio Olascoaga had a winner here last week and QUALITY BOONE can keep up the good work. A winner on his debut here last winter on his arrival from Uruguay, he later won a Listed contest and ended the campaign with a fine run in the UAE Derby. Royal Mews looks best of Bhupat Seemar's quartet with Tadhg O'Shea in the saddle and he was only caught in the dying strides on his reappearance over 7f here in November. Quality Humor ended a frustrating run of seconds with an easy victory at Jebel Ali but was a long way behind the selection here in March. 2.35 - Al Wasl Stakes

Fast-uno won two out of three in Uruguay but has extra to carry due to being southern hemisphere bred though his stable had a winner with a similar type last week. George Boughey will be hoping Al Dasim can continue his progress after a double at Wolverhampton but he was beaten just under a length by PRINCEVILLE (NAP) at Yarmouth in July and Charlie Appleby has really hit the ground running. Al Khazneh has the benefit of a run here a week ago and the Kempton winner looks best of Saeed Bin Suroor's pair at this stage as Banddar's Southwell victory looks nothing special. 3.10 - UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Stakes

The top three are all southern hemisphere-bred so have extra to carry. Jockey bookings suggest Es-unico is the pick of his stable's pair and his three victories in five starts in Uruguay include a Listed contest. LORELEY, runner-up on his debut there in March, has completed a hat-trick on Dirt by a combined 25 lengths including two Listed contests so could be anything. Pat Cosgrave was on board when Royal Dubai made a spectacular debut here in November but Tadhg O'Shea rides the stable's easy 6f winner Morning. The remaining trio are all maiden winners with any amount of improvement in them. 3.45 - Ipi Tombe Stakes Stakes

Ascot Brass, who has a tremendous strike-rate in Scandanavia, was beaten less than a length in a Group 2 on his debut here a year ago but ran poorly in his next two starts. Samedi Rien has done her winning in Spain and the South of France so may not be up to this. Southwell winner Light Of Peace goes for the in-form pair Charlie Appleby and James Doyle but the stable's Wild Beauty has a 16lb higher rating. A Grade 1 winner at Woodbine in 2021, she ran in two Group 1's in the spring after landing the Fred Darling at Newbury on her reappearance in April. Carolina Reaper has won four times in New Zealand including a Group 3 last time but this can go to SOFT WHISPER, eight times a winner including in Listed company here and best when fresh.

A very worthy Group 2 with six rated 112 or above. Top of the pile is Ottoman Fleet, who was very impressive when beating stable companion Royal Fleet in a Newmarket Listed race in October and has plenty of scope for further progress. Another from the yard, Valiant Prince, won two handicaps here last winter and a York Listed contest in great style in June. Godolphin, who have won this for the past six years, also run the smart seven-times winner DUBAI FUTURE, who holds a fitness advantage having landed the Bahrain International from stablemate and today's rival Passion And Glory in November and has won twice in Listed company here. San Donato, a very smart two-year-old for Roger Varian, made a superb start for Doug Watson in a Listed contest at Abu Dhabi last month. Zagrey arrives on the back of a Listed victory on soft ground at Chantilly in October. 4.55 - Thunder Snow Challenge Stakes

James Doyle rode BENDOOG to a debut success here last January and was back on board when a close second in a Listed contest here last month, when he had First Constitution, Ajuste Fiscal and Atletico El Culano behind. Tadhg O'Shea, who had been on board in all of his races in-between, takes the ride on King Of The Match, five-times a winner on Dirt in South Korea. Salute The Soldier had a brilliant campaign here in 2021 where he had a Group 1 success though he wasn't in that kind of form last winter. Military Law has Listed and Group 2 victories to his credit around here and will have come on a bundle for last month's run. 5.30 - Race 7 - Handicap