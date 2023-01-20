Man On The Spot previews the latest card at the 2023 Dubai Carnival at Meydan on Friday with Asawer fancied to strike.

MY DUBAWI, three-times an all-weather winner for the Mark Johnston team, made an impressive debut for Buphat Seemar at Jebel Ali on Saturday, always travelling strongly and scooting away. Tadhg O'Shea keeps faith with him over stablemate Behavioral Bias and a quick double looks on the cards. He easily holds Alkaraama on that run but Raawy has been racing in much better class than this and led for a long way in a Group 3 here a fortnight ago though the concession of 6lb to an in-form rival may prove beyond him. Colour Up completed a double here and at Jebel Ali last month so is an obvious threat 3.10 - Handicap - Turf

Boomshalaa won three times in the UK for Roger Varian and though unraced since September 2021 he goes well fresh and Doug Watson will have him tuned up. HOME CITY scored at Chelmsford for Godolphin in 2021 and had some decent form on Turf here early last year. He didn't handle Dirt on his most recent start and looks the one to beat. Hierarchy was placed at Group 2 level as a juvenile for Hugo Palmer and has joined Jamie Osborne while Taneen has a course and distance victory to his credit and ended the last campaign with a couple of very good runs. 3.45 - UAE 1000 Guineas - Listed Stakes - Dirt

Mimi Kakushi won the Trial for this over 7f, leading off the final bend and powering clear. That was a significant improvement on her earlier runs where she was beaten by both ASAWER (NAP), runner-up in the trial, and third-placed Awasef. The former finished strongly off what was a fast pace and with the longer trip certain to suit can reverse the form and take the season's first classic. Here We Are had also beaten the Trial winner earlier while Cite D'Or is an interesting entry for Harry Eustace though she's never raced on Dirt.

Desert Fire has a good record here and won a Group 2 over an extra furlong on his reappearance a year ago. He's one of five Godolphin entries with Master Of The Seas top-rated of the quintet. A Group 2/3 winner at Newmarket, he only had the one run last year landing his second Group 3 at HQ and doesn't take much getting ready. His stablemate Modern News is ultra-consistent having won six of his 14 starts and been placed in another six. This is his trip and he loves fast ground so has to be a threat. I Am Superman is back with Michael Callaghan having had a tremendous record since transferring to Australia winning two Group 2's at Rosehill though his form is over slightly shorter. SHELIR ended last season in the UK winning the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot and made a very promising debut on this track, staying on nicely from the rear in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort. That will have brought him to concert pitch and a seventh career success looks on the cards. 4.55 - Al Khail Trophy - Listed Stakes - Turf

Get Shirty won four handicaps in early summer before a very good fifth in the Ebor. He wasn't disgraced in Group company on his last two starts and looks certain to go well on his debut here. Stable companion Charging Thunder loves the trip and fast ground and will be better for his run over a trip too short here a fortnight ago, as will Global Heat, who stayed on into fourth. The much-travelled Ardakan has won Group races in Italy and been placed at Group 1 level in Germany. His last run was at Belmont in September though he's never raced over a trip this far. AWAY HE GOES, runner-up in the 2021 Goodwood Cup, had a light campaign in Group company last summer. He reappeared in a Listed contest over 1m3f at Abu Dhabi last month but the race turned into a sprint in the straight and Wickywickywheels sped past him with New Comedy just behind. Tides Of War had some smart form in France and is a cracking addition to David Simcock's team. 5.30 - Handicap - Turf