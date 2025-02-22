Mambonumberfive won the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton | report and free video replay

Fresh from riding a treble at Warwick on Friday, Jones enjoyed a relative armchair ride in the Grade Two for juveniles with Mambonumberfive travelling and jumping well throughout.

That was in stark contrast to the well-regarded favourite Mondo Man who was anchored last of the five by Caoilin Quinn in an attempt to get the ex-Flat horse to settle, a manoeuvre that didn't work as Mondo Man pulled hard for his head for much of the first mile.

Up front Opec was setting a steady gallop with St Pancras on his girth, just ahead of Mambonumberfive and the disappointing Sauvignon who never really travelled.

As the pace quickened in the straight Opec dropped right out once headed; Mondo Man still had plenty of ground to make up and a mistake at the second last - followed by a scratchy jump at the final flight - effectively put paid to his chances although he rallied to finish a close third.

St Pancras kept the winner honest but never looked like getting past French import Mambonumberfive who, himself was pulled up on his debut for Pauling at Cheltenham in January on his British bow.

The winning distance was a length and a quarter.