Maljoom “needs everything to go in the favour” to make the line-up for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Trainer William Haggas won the Group One contest with Baaeed 12 months ago, but with his unbeaten superstar set to bow out in the Champion Stakes that headlines the Qipco British Champions Day card, there is an opening for a member of the Somerville Lodge squad in the one-mile event that takes place 40 minutes earlier. Maljoom looks the ideal candidate to fill that spot having won his first three starts and also scooped Classic honours when landing the German 2000 Guineas. His unbeaten record came to an end when fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he was an unlucky loser on that occasion when jockey Cieren Fallon got held up in traffic problems during what was a messy race. However, he missed an intended engagement in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville due to a dirty scope and the QEII would be his first run since Royal Ascot if making the starting stalls on Saturday week.