Free racing tips: Simon Holt previews Saturday's action

Our man has three bets for Saturday and thinks Natural History is a worthy favourite or the Paddy Power Imperial Cup.

Racing betting tips: Saturday March 13 1pt win Sam Barton in 1.50 Sandown at 14/1 (BetVictor & Boylesports) 2pts win Natural History in 2.25 Sandown at 7/2 (Boylesports) 1pt win Admiral Barratry in 3.35 Sandown at 6/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

THE Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle has often been won by sharply progressive types a step ahead of the handicapper, and NATURAL HISTORY can prove he fulfils that criteria in Saturday's renewal at Sandown.

Bought for 105,000 guineas off the Flat after finishing second to Euchen Glen in a Group Three at Newbury (having won his two previous starts for Andrew Balding), the son of Nathaniel was back in the winner's enclosure at his third attempt over hurdles when bolting up at Plumpton just under a fortnight ago. That wasn't a particularly strong contest but Natural History looked much more polished and professional compared to his previous two defeats in which he was a bit too keen. A rise of 16lb to a mark of 132 may still underestimate him given that he has a Flat rating of 101, whereas the notional difference between the two ratings scales is 35lb and, in practice, can often be greater. Obviously, this is a much more competitive race but Jamie Moore's mount should be streetwise enough now and, off just 10st12lb, may prove in a different league to his rivals.

In the Paddy's Rewards Club Novices' Handicap Chase, ADMIRAL BARRATRY should go well after a brave 'mission-impossible' second under 12 stone behind the much improved Fire Away at Fakenham last time. The latter has whizzed in again since but Bryony Frost's mount also looks to be in fine form having earlier beaten subsequent winner Corrany, again at Fakenham. This track presents a very different test but Admiral Barratry ran well on this card in 2019 when a close sixth to Third Wind in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final after which he became lightly raced. Hopefully clear of physical problems now, he retains plenty of ability and has taken well to chasing.

As ever, the now Paddy Power-sponsored EBF Final looks full of promising youngsters, and the one with the biggest future could be SAM BARTON who was a convincing winner at Doncaster last time. Victory on Town Moor was a big step forward compared to the six-year-old's previous second at Hereford and further improvement should be on the cards here as he looked value for more than a two-and-a-quarter length defeat of The Edgar Wallace having travelled smoothly into the lead before idling. Sam Barton needed only a shake of the reins and a reminder from Adam Wedge (now injured and replaced by Tom Bellamy) to pull clear of his rival who looks potentially useful himself, and the pair finished 18 lengths clear of Road Senam, a graded placed chaser in France who re-opposes here on only 7lb better terms. The selection's owner Trevor Hemmings has a decent enough record in this race having won it with Errand Boy and Albertas Run in the past while his future Grand National winner Many Clouds was second in 2013. Preview posted 1600 GMT on 12/03/2021