Galway Saturday review: Crowns Major lands feature

Galway Saturday review

Crowns Major went one better for Emmet Mullins than earlier in the week when winning the €100,000 Galway Shopping Centre Handicap.

Second over two miles on Tuesday in a minor contest, the four-year-old, who won a bumper at the Punchestown Festival, was ridden by 7lb claimer Wesley Joyce.

Never far from the pace, Joyce kicked on a furlong out and once by Longbourn he won going away by two lengths.

“It was a brilliant performance, especially from Wesley here in Galway around a tricky track in a big handicap like that. He was very cool on him and we’re delighted,” said Mullins of the gelding he bought in Japan.