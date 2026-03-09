Majborough heads Champion Chase on Wednesday at Cheltenham Festival

As had been expected, Jonbon misses the race leaving owner JP McManus with Majborough, the 4/5 favourite, as his sole representative in the two mile showpiece.

Trainer Willie Mullins will also be represented by Il Etait Temps, a faller at Ascot last time.

Henry de Bromhead's Quilixios is set to have his first start since falling in last year's renewal and will be joined by stablemate Captain Guinness.

Gordon Elliott has declared Found A Fifty with the Irish contingent completed by Irish Panther, a novice whose participation was signalled earlier in the week.

Brookie, L'Eau Du Sud, Libberty Hunter and Saint Segal round out the field.

A field of 16 has been declared for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and is largely as expected, including six from the Mullins stable.

There was some doubt as to whether Koktail Divin would take up this engagement having also held an entry for the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase but De Bromhead has opted to roll the dice in the Grade 1 contest.