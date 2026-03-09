Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Majborough on his way to an emphatic victory
Majborough on his way to an emphatic victory

Majborough heads Champion Chase on Wednesday at Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon March 09, 2026 · 41 min ago

Majborough heads a field of 10 for the Bet MGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

As had been expected, Jonbon misses the race leaving owner JP McManus with Majborough, the 4/5 favourite, as his sole representative in the two mile showpiece.

Trainer Willie Mullins will also be represented by Il Etait Temps, a faller at Ascot last time.

Henry de Bromhead's Quilixios is set to have his first start since falling in last year's renewal and will be joined by stablemate Captain Guinness.

Gordon Elliott has declared Found A Fifty with the Irish contingent completed by Irish Panther, a novice whose participation was signalled earlier in the week.

Brookie, L'Eau Du Sud, Libberty Hunter and Saint Segal round out the field.

A field of 16 has been declared for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and is largely as expected, including six from the Mullins stable.

There was some doubt as to whether Koktail Divin would take up this engagement having also held an entry for the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase but De Bromhead has opted to roll the dice in the Grade 1 contest.

Wednesday Cheltenham Festival Racecards

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING