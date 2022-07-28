Magnolia Cup-winning jockey Ashleigh Wicheard says promoting diversity in racing is her purpose after winning the popular charity race on Dark Shot.
Ashleigh Wicheard, who is a work rider for trainer Neil Mulholland, won the Markel Magnolia Cup charity race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Thursday.
Wicheard got a flying start on her mount Dark Shot and never saw another rival to run out a dominant winner.
Outside of racing, Wicheard has worked in specialist schools supporting children with autism, SEMH, and various other behavioural issues, and as a case worker and equine coordinator for a charity supporting young offenders.
Wicheard said: “It was unbelievable. Everybody says it’s like a whirlwind and it really was. I was instructed to get a good start and I just sent him and hoped for the best. I looked round a couple of times because I didn’t want to move in onto the rail if somebody was coming up. Thankfully, I got him out quick enough to get a nice position and I just tried to maintain the speed.
Asked if she knew that she had won going past the post, she said: “Yes, I looked round a couple of times as I was getting tired and I thought ‘have I got time to just ease slightly or is somebody right on me?’ I could feel her coming, though.
“It is really hard to describe how I feel because one minute it feels real with everything that’s going on, but for the amount of hard work and everything that has been put in – I’ve used all my holiday to ride out for people [and prepare]. I’ve put everything into it.
"The fact that it has all come out the way it has is unbelievable.”
"My auntie Kay used to work for Elite Racing and she was always so passionate about her work. My parents were not into horses so I was limited as to what I could do but as I became more confident in my riding ability, with the support of my cousin Ryan Bliss, racehorses ended up being a natural progression.
"As a parent, it’s been pretty easy to balance working with horses because I have a very supportive family, however it was made difficult when I had problems with a skin condition.
"In all honesty, I wasn’t sure if I would go back into racing but I took a few years out, got some qualifications, and then realised it was what I had to do. With the George Floyd murder and the lack of diversity in racing, in order to help change the narrative, I knew it was the right time to get back into the game and be that black girl regularly seen in the paddock."
"If I can act as role model for black women and get more of them into the sport, then I’ll be over the moon. It’s not going to happen overnight and I’m fully aware of that, but I’d like to think me taking the knee will make more people aware and improve things as a result.
"Racing may not be my full-time career but I do feel that this mission and message that I’m trying to get across is. Promoting diversity in racing is my purpose and hopefully the decision I’ve made to take the knee demonstrates that.
"Riding in the Magnolia Cup and taking the knee are opportunities for racing to get behind this. I’m really confident there will continue to be diversity in this sport, and I just want things to progress and for the sport to be as equal as it possibly can be.
"I’ve been very lucky and fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have. I work for an amazing team at Neil’s [Mulholland] and I want more black women like myself to be able to follow in my footsteps. There’s no doubt that the sport still has a long way to go in terms of diversity and equality, but there have been definite forward steps and I just want to keep it going."
“That was an absolute thrill. I’ve been thinking the race over in my head for so long and this was the dream outcome. I don’t think it’s quite hit me yet to be honest with you!
“My instructions where to get a really good start, hope for the best and try to keep on pushing, and that’s exactly what I did.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.