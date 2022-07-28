Ashleigh Wicheard wins the Markel Magnolia Cup

Ashleigh Wicheard, who is a work rider for trainer Neil Mulholland, won the Markel Magnolia Cup charity race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Thursday.

Wicheard got a flying start on her mount Dark Shot and never saw another rival to run out a dominant winner.

Outside of racing, Wicheard has worked in specialist schools supporting children with autism, SEMH, and various other behavioural issues, and as a case worker and equine coordinator for a charity supporting young offenders.

Wicheard said: “It was unbelievable. Everybody says it’s like a whirlwind and it really was. I was instructed to get a good start and I just sent him and hoped for the best. I looked round a couple of times because I didn’t want to move in onto the rail if somebody was coming up. Thankfully, I got him out quick enough to get a nice position and I just tried to maintain the speed.

Asked if she knew that she had won going past the post, she said: “Yes, I looked round a couple of times as I was getting tired and I thought ‘have I got time to just ease slightly or is somebody right on me?’ I could feel her coming, though.

“It is really hard to describe how I feel because one minute it feels real with everything that’s going on, but for the amount of hard work and everything that has been put in – I’ve used all my holiday to ride out for people [and prepare]. I’ve put everything into it.

"The fact that it has all come out the way it has is unbelievable.”

Why I got into racing

"My auntie Kay used to work for Elite Racing and she was always so passionate about her work. My parents were not into horses so I was limited as to what I could do but as I became more confident in my riding ability, with the support of my cousin Ryan Bliss, racehorses ended up being a natural progression.

"As a parent, it’s been pretty easy to balance working with horses because I have a very supportive family, however it was made difficult when I had problems with a skin condition.

"In all honesty, I wasn’t sure if I would go back into racing but I took a few years out, got some qualifications, and then realised it was what I had to do. With the George Floyd murder and the lack of diversity in racing, in order to help change the narrative, I knew it was the right time to get back into the game and be that black girl regularly seen in the paddock."