Unbeaten in six visits to the Knavesmire, he has already entertained his northern-based fans once this season when landing the Yorkshire Cup during the Dante meeting.

Pre-season it looked like the curtain would come down on the star-stayer’s illustrious career after running in the Goodwood Cup.

But the eight-year-old’s fine effort to pick up a silver medal behind Kyprios on the Sussex Downs means the show rolls on for now and possibly one last dance at a track the enigmatic son of Sea The Stars has made his playground over the years.

“Obviously, his record at York is fantastic, he’s unbeaten there and it’s a track he knows very well and likes,” said joint-trainer Thady Gosden.

“He ran very well last time at Goodwood when second behind Kyprios and he’s been very well since the race.

“We all know how good Trueshan is and it’s a very competitive race as it always is, but we hope we will see him put his best foot forward again.”

John Gosden added ahead of another leg of the Qipco British Champions Series: “Stradivarius ran a huge race at Goodwood and he’s come out of it very well. He’s enjoying life as much as ever and he’s bouncing around the place.

“He’s got a pretty good record at most tracks, but York obviously suits him particularly well with it’s long straight and he’s never been beaten there. Andrea (Atzeni) came and rode him in a piece of work last Wednesday and he was very pleased with him. He knows him well and they get on very well together.”

Trueshan was once regarded as the heir to Stradivarius’ staying crown and lowered the colours of the three-time Gold Cup winner twice at the backend of last season – in the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

A place behind Stradivarius at Goodwood, trainer Alan King has stated he will only line up if an adequate amount of rain appears in Yorkshire.