Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
It's a second successive Randox Health Grand National win for Tiger Roll
It's a second successive Randox Health Grand National win for Tiger Roll

Magic of the Randox Grand National on BBC Sounds

By Sporting Life
17:07 · MON April 04, 2022

There isn’t a sporting event anywhere on the planet, that can match the Grand National for stories of high drama, intrigue and passion.

BBC Sounds have produced a series of podcasts which are essentially five different” mini-documentaries” that are focussed on a particular story surrounding the world’s greatest steeplechase.

It’s the people involved in some of those incredible stories, telling their own tales and crucially reflecting now, on those staggering events of yesteryear.

Almost without exception, these are new interviews with the people within jump racing who helped to make that unforgettable Aintree magic happen.

Search BBC Sounds to listen

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING