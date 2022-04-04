BBC Sounds have produced a series of podcasts which are essentially five different” mini-documentaries” that are focussed on a particular story surrounding the world’s greatest steeplechase.

It’s the people involved in some of those incredible stories, telling their own tales and crucially reflecting now, on those staggering events of yesteryear.

Almost without exception, these are new interviews with the people within jump racing who helped to make that unforgettable Aintree magic happen.

Search BBC Sounds to listen