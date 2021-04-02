Fran Berry's Irish horses not to miss in the 2021 Flat season

Fran Berry kicks off his 2021 Irish horses to follow series with 12 not to miss from the yards of Jessica Harrington, Dermot Weld, Johnny Murtagh, Jim Bolger and Kevin Prendergast.

With the turf season about to explode into life on both sides of the Irish Sea it's time to stick my neck on the block and nominate my horses to follow for the campaign. The idea is to look beyond the obvious at those horses that are just bubbling under the radar, with a mixture of nice prospects and handicappers to follow throughout the campaign. I've had my head in the Irish formbook in coming up with this exhaustive list and we'll go stable by stable, starting with Jessica Harrington, Dermot Weld, Johnny Murtagh, Jim Bolger and Kevin Prendergast. On Tuesday (April 6) the next batch will appear in this same article with horses included from the yards of Joseph O'Brien, Donnacha O'Brien, Mick Halford, Ken Condon, Willie McCreery, Ger Lyons and Henry De Bromhead (yes, he's got Flat horses too!) And finally this story will be updated on Sunday April 11 with my thoughts on the best of Ballydoyle, as we top up the list with Aidan O'Brien horses that you can't miss - even if they're not yet too prominent in the betting for the Classics. If you don't want to put them all in your My Stable tracker (why not?!) - then makes sure to take note of my star picks, highlighted by this 🌟 symbol.

JESSICA HARRINGTON

Trainer Jessica Harrington

🌟 TAIPAN (Frankel – Kenzadargent, 3yo, OR -) A once-raced Frankel colt whose form has already got a boost this turf season - the horse he beat on his sole run at Naas, Team Of Firsts, won at Navan last week. TAIPAN was a €500,000 purchase as a yearling and he was extremely green on debut where he looked to be going nowhere two and a half furlongs out, but once the penny dropped he flew home. He made up three or four lengths in the final furlong, it was a very taking debut, and he has to be of interest this season on the back of that, especially given it looks strong form already. He could go for a spring Classic trial. AESOP (Make Believe – Sadima, 4yo, OR 84) An extremely well-bred horse, AESOP is a half-brother to Youmzain and Creachadoir. A ready winner of a Leopardstown maiden on his fourth start last year, he also ran well in two premier handicaps in the Ulster Derby and at Gowran Park. He’s dropped 3lb over the winter to a mark of 84 and, most importantly, has been gelded. He looks the type to do better as a 4yo in middle-distance handicaps and has interestingly been bought by OTI Racing. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet. He’s due to run at Cork on Saturday over 10 furlongs – but I’d expect him to improve on whatever he does this weekend when he steps back up in trip to 1m4f. GOODNIGHT KISS (Fastnet Rock – Sweet Dreams Baby, 3yo, OR -) GOODNIGHT KISS is a filly that caught the eye on debut at the backend of the year, behind my Cazoo Oaks fancy, Willow. It was a mid-October mile maiden at Leopardstown and Goodnight Kiss was the stable second-string on jockey bookings, she was 50/1 and quite green, not having a lot of room before getting a gap late on, finishing off very nicely. With the benefit of that run and being by Fastnet Rock you would imagine she’ll come into her own as a three-year-old. LOCH LEIN (Invincible Spirit – Ashley Hall, 3yo, OR 99) LOCH LEIN was second to St Mark’s Basilica in a soft-ground maiden at the Curragh on her second start after a promising debut run at the same track. She then went to Cork on contrasting good to firm ground on the straight track, where she was a deeply impressive winner, beating subsequent winner Queens Carriage by six lengths. That maiden form has worked out extremely well and, looking at her breeding and the speed she showed at Cork, she could be a nice sprinting prospect. MY MINERVINA (Holy Roman Emperor – Are You Mine, 3yo, OR 77) MY MINERVINA could potentially be well handicapped despite not winning a race last season. She shaped very well, particularly on her second start where she showed good speed throughout before fading in the final furlong behind Santa Barbara. She didn’t perform on bad ground in the sales race at Naas and she ran well enough after that when second in a maiden at Dundalk. A rating of 77 might well underestimate her as she moves into handicaps.

DERMOT WELD

Trainer Dermot Weld

🌟 SUNNIYRA (Zoffany – Summaya, 3yo, OR -) SUNNIYRA shaped very nicely on her debut when running on extremely well late on to be third at the Curragh in the race won by Queen’s Speech, who could be a Classic contender for the Aidan O’Brien team. Sunniyra was the one to take out of the race, with the exception of the winner, as she was a real eyecatcher, and with that experience under her belt she could progress this campaign over a mile and upwards. PROBE (Kingman – Tested, 3yo, OR -) PROBE made his debut at the Curragh on the first day of the turf season and was beaten two and a half lengths behind Horoscope after being backed into 5/2 on the day. He didn’t get a clear run two furlongs out and shaped better than the bare result, with Colin Keane going fairly easy on him after the interference. He’s a future maiden winner at least and by Kingman, from a decent Juddmonte family, he’ll be interesting as the season progresses. VARIO (Kingman – Variable, 3yo, OR -) Kingman filly VARIO has had just the one run in a fillies’ only Listed race on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown. Given she was making her debut against experienced rivals in tough company she ran extremely well in fourth. She was green before keeping on well in the last furlong and the way she shaped suggests to me she has the makings of a smart filly. She could well develop into a pattern-class filly once she steps up in trip.

JOHNNY MURTAGH

Group One-winning trainer Johnny Murtagh

🌟 CHICAGO BEAR (Siyouni – Ebalista, 3yo, OR 83) CHICAGO BEAR looked to win a strong maiden when he beat Shackleton Hero and Diderot at Dundalk on November 23. He was extremely green when beaten on debut but he clearly sharpened up an awful lot for the run, keeping on well after showing a smart turn of foot to get up and win by a neck. By Siyouni, from a middle-distance Aga Khan family, he should progress with experience and he’s interesting going into the turf season, particularly considering an opening mark of 83. OTTOMAN EMPEROR (Excelebration – Ibiza Empress, 3yo, OR -) A recent eyecatcher for the Johnny Murtagh team was OTTOMAN EMPEROR who has an interesting profile. He ran well in two trials at Dundalk last summer and was subsequently bought by OTI Racing and they will have been delighted with how he shaped on debut. He was green and lacked a gear in a steadily-run race, but he should improve markedly off the back of that and I fancy him to progress on the grass over middle-distances throughout the year.

JIM BOLGER

Jim Bolger

SOILSE (Teofilo – Gleigeal, 3yo, OR -) SOILSE made her debut on the first day of the turf season at the Curragh and she definitely shaped better than the bare result that saw her finish sixth, beaten six lengths. Drawn on the wide outside in stall 23 over the seven-furlong trip, she went forward to get a good position, but she had no real cover and at the two-furlong marker she looked like she might go and win her race before weakening quite markedly in the last furlong. Given that promise, she’ll be of interest on her next start in maiden company, especially granted better conditions being a daughter of Teofilo.

KEVIN PRENDERGAST

Kevin Prendergast

🌟 MEHNAH (Frankel – Asheerah, 3yo, OR -) This one could be an exciting filly. MEHNAH has a superb pedigree, a Frankel half-sister to Awtaad, and I’d expect her to be out soon maybe at Leopardstown on the Guineas trial card the Sunday after the Grand National. She created a deep impression when making a winning debut at Dundalk in September, coming from stall 14 to beat Fantasy Lady, who went on to win a Listed race after that, and the 95-rated Sister Rosetta, who has also won subsequently. It looked a deep race and it was won in great style by Mehnah despite a slow start, as she picked up very well and galloped on through the line strongly. She looks a high-class prospect for her octogenarian trainer. She looks the real deal.