Maghull mission for Nicky Henderson's unbeaten chaser Shishkin

Nicky Henderson believes the Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase is the "obvious" race for Shishkin to try and extend his unbeaten record over fences at next week’s Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

The Marie Donnelly-owned seven year old is a perfect four from four over the larger obstacles and will now attempt to follow up his win in last month’s Sporting Life Arkle at the Festival by giving Henderson his third victory in the two-mile Grade One contest, following in the hoof prints of Finian’s Rainbow (2011) and Sprinter Sacre (2012). Although this will represent a different test to the one Shishkin faced at the Festival, the Seven Barrows trainer is confident his new star of the two mile chasing division will have no problems reverting back to a flat track. He said: “He was very good wasn’t he? It was as much of a relief as anything. A month before the race everyone said the Arkle was going to be boring as he was 1-3 on. Then everything changed dramatically when Energumene came into the picture but he came out of it as well. “Even so, Allmankind was doing nothing wrong at all. He set a pretty strong gallop and we knew that he was going to so tactics were fairly simple. To be fair he was very professional. He is very quick and he gets from A to B and you hardly notice he has done it. “This seems the obvious place to come as he seems a sharp horse and I don’t see the need to go any further at the moment. The tracks couldn’t be more different if you tried and this is a sharp track but he is a speed horse.”

Both of Henderson’s winners at last month’s Festival will be in action at Aintree with Marsh Novices’ Chase hero Chantry House set to step up to just short of three miles and a furlong for the first time in the Grade One Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Henderson said: “When they set off down the back straight Shan Blue injected a lot of pace into the race. It looked as though Chantry House was nearly out of his comfort zone for a while but they had gone very hard. He soon got back into it and he won very nicely. “It did look as if he was crying out for three miles. It’s a good time to try it. We know he stays two and a half really well. If we try this trip now we will know where to go next season.”

Chantry House and Nico De Boinville come clear

Finishing one place behind Chantry House in the Marsh Novices’ Chase was his stablemate Fusil Raffles, who will now attempt to go one better and gain a first Grade One victory over fences in the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase. Henderson said: "This is his trip, I’m pretty sure. Fusil Raffles ran a great race at Cheltenham. Chantry House beat Fusil Raffles but Fusil is very good in his own right and I think two and a half is the place for him and good ground is very important." Chantry House is not the only member of Henderson’s team stepping up in trip at Aintree with Mister Fisher, who pulled up in the Ryanair Chase at The Festival, set to tackle an extended three miles for the first time in the Grade One Betway Bowl Chase.

Henderson added: “I’ve been dying to try him over three miles as it has looked exactly what he has wanted. It is rather unfair he comes here on the back of saying pulled up in the Ryanair as he ran a really good race. Coming down the hill Allaho and Min were going flat to the boards and Fisher was on their tails, but he had been flat out for a long way. He ran really well. "He looked like finishing third then did get tired and Nico quite rightly looked after him. I think three miles on good ground around here will help tell us where we go next season."

Mister Fisher needed to pull out extra after the last

A decision as to whether Dusart, who has been absent since making a winning debut at Newbury in November, is given the chance to contest the Grade One Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle will be made tomorrow according to Henderson. He said: "He was very impressive and that was a race that the form has worked out about the strongest novice hurdles as there have been all year. He had a freak accident and has been missing. He is lucky to be coming back at all this season. He is a smart horse at home. “He will run in this or we might wait for Ayr. Ronnie (Bartlett, owner) is going to come down and we will decide what to do after that." Henderson is set to be double-handed in the Grade One Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle with both Gallyhill and Bothwell Bridge on course to line up in the extended three mile event. He added: "They are both crying out for three miles. We kept them out of Cheltenham as we could have easily gone for the Albert Bartlett but it seemed a year earlier than we needed to really. It’s three miles for the first time for Gallyhill. He is a big, strong powerful horse and he will love the trip. Neither of these would mind cut in the ground. Both are intended runners and they schooled well this morning." Heross Du Seuil suffered a shock odds on defeat at Warwick last time out but Henderson is keen to test the gelded son of Rail Link at Grade One level in the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-0 Juvenile Hurdle. He said: "I’ve always liked Heross. He probably wasn’t quite right when he was beaten at Warwick and he has done nothing but improve, thrive and grow. I’d like to have a look at him in this class before he goes to bed. He was good at Kempton to be fair and I think he is a horse for the future so we will probably try this." On The Blind Side has proven a model of consistency back over hurdles this season and the Alan Spence-owned nine year old will be given the chance to try and claim a breakthrough Grade One victory in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle, where he could be joined by Call Me Lord. Henderson said: “He has had a great season. He has been very consistent. He has been very tough, game and genuine the whole way through. If Thyme Hill gets to Aintree he will be hard to beat but good old On The Blind Side deserves a crack at a race like this. I would think Call Me Lord could come into a race like this too."

Altior pictured in his stable