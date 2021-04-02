Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Aidan MacDonald

Aidan MacDonald: Injured jockey making positive progress

By Sporting Life
16:31 · FRI April 02, 2021

Conditional jockey Aidan MacDonald is reported to be making positive progress after being taken ill a fortnight after a crashing fall at Hexham last month.

MacDonald was riding the Micky Hammond-trained Russian Royale in the Welcome To Hexham 2021 Conditional Jockeys’ Mares’ Handicap Hurdle on March 18 when falling three flights from home.

While he went to hospital on the day and was later discharged, he was readmitted after being taken ill on Wednesday.

MacDonald was said to be in a critical condition and receiving treatment for a suspected carotid artery dissection on Thursday, but Hammond issued a more upbeat bulletin on Friday.

The trainer tweeted: “Update on Aidan MacDonald – the bleed has now been cleared. He is speaking in sentences and can feel and move his fingers. A long road ahead but what a warrior, we still ask for privacy for his family at this difficult time. But what positive news.”

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content