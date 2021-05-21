Saturday mudlarks | Mac Swiney heads soft options

With the ground soft and worse around the country and more rain forecast, Timeform's John Ingles takes a look at those that could revel in the mud.

The Curragh needs to pass an early-morning inspection for its Irish 2000 Guineas card to get the go-ahead. If it does, conditions will therefore be in marked contrast to those that prevailed at Newmarket three weeks ago for the 2000 Guineas which Poetic Flare won on good to firm ground. The Aidan O’Brien pair Van Gogh and Wembley finished a long way behind him at Newmarket but there’s a good chance that much softer ground will bring about a very different result this time. Van Gogh ran his best race last season on his final start when ploughing through heavy ground at Saint-Cloud to win the Criterium International while Wembley did all his racing last year on good ground or softer, with his maiden success at Roscommon coming on heavy ground. The most interesting runner in the Irish 2000 Guineas (15:20) given the testing conditions, though, could be Poetic Flare’s stablemate Mac Swiney whose two standout efforts last year, both at rewarding odds, came when encountering soft ground. As well as having Van Gogh behind him when winning the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh, he looked very much at home in the mud when staying on to beat One Ruler in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, a race which Wembley missed because of the ground.

Earlier on the Curragh card, Glen Shiel makes his reappearance in the Greenlands Stakes (14:45) which will be his first start since winning the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on soft ground in October. He has plenty of other form in the mud, including a winning debut on heavy when he was trained in France, but Denis Hogan’s Make A Challenge, with the benefit of some more recent runs under his belt, and in receipt of weight, could take some beating on his return to a track where he has an excellent record. He put up a very smart effort when running away with a listed race on heavy ground over this course and distance a couple of seasons ago and picked up a further four listed contests last year, including another on heavy ground. The combination of Haydock, heavy ground and Venetia Williams is a familiar one though admittedly more so in December than May. But conditions are sure to be testing for Saturday’s card which will suit Williams’ runner Green Book in the two-mile handicap (14:25). The French import made a promising hurdling debut on heavy ground for the stable at Hereford earlier in the year and was then well backed for his first Flat start in this country when easily winning the consolation event for the Chester Cup. While this is a slightly shorter trip, the softer ground will again put the emphasis very much on stamina, while Green Book is by Tiger Roll’s sire Authorized who has a good record with his runners in the mud.

