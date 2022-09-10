The highly regarded three-year-old was a leading fancy for the season's Classics even before his encouraging third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

A setback ruled him out of the mid-summer contests but Luxembourg reappeared with a workmanlike success in the Royal Whip Stakes in August and he was expected to take a big step forwards from that run.

Luxembourg didn't disappoint in a strong renewal. Stablemates Stone Age and Broome were left to their own devices in front and the former was still four lengths clear passing the three furlong marker but weakened with his job done as the field closed him down at the two post in the straight.

Onesto had raced close to the winner in the first part of the race and briefly hit the front, challenging between Stone Age and Luxembourg, but was soon worn down by the winner who had pulled half a length clear at the line.

Vadeni and Mishriff raced in the last two places and struggled to land a blow but the former, winner of the Eclipse at Sandown, finding his route blocked on his outside and in front, made a dramatic switch left-handed up the inside of Stone Age under Christophe Soumillon and snatched third, never nearer than at the line.

Mishriff was fourth with Stone Age fifth.

O'Brien was winning the race for the fourth successive year while it was a third success in four years for Moore who said: "It hasn't been a straightforward year for him. He had a lovely run in the Guineas but wasn't right afterwards.

"It was a good, fair race. He's beaten some good three-year-olds and some good older horses. He always felt like he was in control of the race but was a little bit green. The Frankel horse was always there but I always felt I had him. A very professional, likeable performance."

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is an obvious end of season option and Moore doesn't believe Luxembourg will have any difficulty in handling a step up in distance.

"He was very comfortable at 10 today," he answered. "I always felt if I had to ask him for a bit more, he would have found a bit more and I don't think a mile and a half would be a problem."

Luxembourg is a 6/1 chance for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Coral.