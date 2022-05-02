The Camelot colt went into the Newmarket Classic unbeaten following a juvenile campaign that culminated in victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

And while he had to settle for third place on the Rowley Mile, the general view was he had only enhanced his claims for the premier Classic. Stablemate Point Lonsdale did not fare quite as well, finishing in 10th place under Frankie Dettori.

Speaking at the Curragh, O’Brien said: “The two colts (from the 2000 Guineas) cantered this morning and seem fine. Luxembourg just clipped heels after going 50 yards and he did well to finish where he did.

“I think he will go straight to Epsom, that was always the plan.

“Point Lonsdale might not have been as ready as I thought, and we might give him a little bit more time to see where he is going to go. He was always going to stay further.”