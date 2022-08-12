Unbeaten at two, he signed off as a juvenile with a comfortable success in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, a race that has a rich history of producing Derby winners.

Having finished third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket behind Charlie Appleby’s pair of Coroebus and Native Trail, who have subsequently won the St James’s Palace Stakes and Irish Guineas respectively, Aidan O’Brien was counting down the days to Epsom.

However, during Chester’s May meeting, at which O’Brien won all the recognised Derby trials, his number one Derby hope suffered a pulled muscle and was ruled out of Epsom.

“He has obviously been off a long time and you wouldn’t expect him to be cherry-ripe, but we have obviously been happy with his recent progress, as his fitness is built back up after his injury,” his jockey Ryan Moore told Betfair.