We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action from Cheltenham and Doncaster.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

EDITEUR DE GITE – 1.15 Cheltenham

He didn’t fire under a change of tactics on his return here in October and EDITEUR DE GITE makes plenty of appeal under top-weight. In the expectation he goes forward this time, Gary Moore’s charge is on the same mark as when fourth in the Grand Annual here in March and goes very well at the track. He looks capable of making his presence felt.

STOLEN SILVER – 1.50 Cheltenham

He had running left in him when unseating rider three out in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and STOLEN SILVER is fancied to resume winning ways. Sam Thomas' charge was very impressive when winning the Silver Trophy here in the spring and his reappearance suggests a new seven-pound higher mark isn't beyond him.

STORM CONTROL – 2.05 Doncaster

He ran better than the finishing position suggests when eighth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, going well up front for a long way, and STORM CONTROL is interesting with a visor tried at Town Moor. He's down two pounds which takes him back to his last winning mark and ran one of his best races of last season at Doncaster when second in the Sky Bet Chase. He might take a bit of pegging back. NINA THE TERRIER – 3.35 Cheltenham

Theatre Glory and Lady Adare are unexposed and interesting contenders but NINA THE TERRIER brings top level handicap form and race fitness to the table. She ran well here in the Greatwood last time, giving chase to I Like To Move It before tiring late and losing a couple of places. She eventually finished fifth, has been dropped a pound and will be competitive.