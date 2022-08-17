We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at York on Wednesday.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MILL STREAM – 2.25 York

He gave Noble Style an almighty scare at Newmarket last time and the step up to seven furlongs should see MILL STREAM progress again. Jane Chapple-Hyam's charge travelled sweetly through the contest before going down by half-a-length to his much-vaunted rival on the July Course and looks an exciting prospect. Godolphin have the favourite again here in Local Dynasty but the selection is more battle-hardened after the last race and his high cruising speed will be a big asset at York.

"I think it's top class form, I'm pretty keen on him in the Acomb" - Ebor Festival Day One Best Bets

DEAUVILLE LEGEND - 3.00 York

He's been improving with every run and DEAUVILLE LEGEND looks a bet in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur. James Ferguson's charge is thriving on his racing having met plenty of trouble in running when going down by a head to the reopposing Secret State (who was conceding four pounds) at Royal Ascot. From there he won the Bahrain Trophy before chasing home New London in the Gordon Stakes and he has rock-solid form claims.

ZOFFEE - 4.10 York

He's in the form of his life right now and ZOFFEE is fancied to get back to winning ways. Hugo Palmer's charge didn't get home over two-and-a-half miles at Goodwood last time but is now two pounds better off with Soapy Stevens for the two short heads he beat him at the Newmarket July Meeting. The way he went through the race at Goodwood suggested there's races in him from this mark and Ben Curtis, aboard for wins at Carlisle and Newcastle this term, returns to the saddle. RAMAZAN - 5.20 York