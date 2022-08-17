We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at York on Wednesday.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
He gave Noble Style an almighty scare at Newmarket last time and the step up to seven furlongs should see MILL STREAM progress again.
Jane Chapple-Hyam's charge travelled sweetly through the contest before going down by half-a-length to his much-vaunted rival on the July Course and looks an exciting prospect. Godolphin have the favourite again here in Local Dynasty but the selection is more battle-hardened after the last race and his high cruising speed will be a big asset at York.
He's been improving with every run and DEAUVILLE LEGEND looks a bet in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur.
James Ferguson's charge is thriving on his racing having met plenty of trouble in running when going down by a head to the reopposing Secret State (who was conceding four pounds) at Royal Ascot.
From there he won the Bahrain Trophy before chasing home New London in the Gordon Stakes and he has rock-solid form claims.
He's in the form of his life right now and ZOFFEE is fancied to get back to winning ways.
Hugo Palmer's charge didn't get home over two-and-a-half miles at Goodwood last time but is now two pounds better off with Soapy Stevens for the two short heads he beat him at the Newmarket July Meeting.
The way he went through the race at Goodwood suggested there's races in him from this mark and Ben Curtis, aboard for wins at Carlisle and Newcastle this term, returns to the saddle.
This is a fiercely-competitive nursery to end proceedings but RAMAZAN looked some way ahead of his mark at Haydock last time and a seven pounds rise might not stop him from following up.
Richard Fahey's charge was suited by the step up to six furlongs as he slammed subsequent dual winner Signora Camacho by two-and-a-half lengths. He'd previously shaped with promise in the red-hot Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and can improve past his current mark of 84.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.